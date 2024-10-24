QuantumScape rises 23.9%

QuantumScape (QS) is up 23.9%, or $1.24 to $6.42.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on QS:
- QuantumScape Appoints New Board Members and Chairman
- QuantumScape reports Q3 EPS (23c), consensus (21c)
- QuantumScape tightens FY24 adjusted EBITDA view to (300M)-(380M)
- Quantumscape call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, October 21 – October 25, 2024
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.