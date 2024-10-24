QuantumScape rises 20.4%

QuantumScape (QS) is up 20.4%, or $1.05 to $6.24.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on QS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.