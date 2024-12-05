QuantumScape rises 14.1%

QuantumScape (QS) is up 14.1%, or 69c to $5.59.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on QS:
- Unusually active option classes on open December 5th
- Europe EV battery maker Northvolt files for bankruptcy protection, Reuters says
- Quantumscape call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- QuantumScape moved to Not-Rated at Morgan Stanley
- QuantumScape upgraded to Hold from Reduce at HSBC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.