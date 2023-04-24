QuantumScape (QS) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

QuantumScape Corporation QS is slated to release first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 26, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at a loss of 23 cents per share for the quarter. This implies a year-over-year deterioration of 9.52%.



The estimate for first-quarter 2023 loss per share has moved down by 4 cents over the past 90 days. In the last reported quarter, this solid-state battery maker reported a net loss per share of 25 cents, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 27 cents. Over the trailing four quarters, the company missed the bottom-line estimate twice and matched on the other two occasions, the average negative surprise being 8.38%.

QuantumScape Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

QuantumScape Corporation price-eps-surprise | QuantumScape Corporation Quote

Things to Note

As per its pre-established target, QuantumScape started shipping 24-layer A0 cells to customers at the end of 2022. The battery developer is trying to improve its cathode capacity loading to nearly 5 mAh/cm2, up from the current capacity of 3mAh/cm2 to optimize the battery's energy density. It is also trying to improve the efficiency of cell packaging and the quality and consistency of materials and processes. These developments bode well for the upcoming results.



On its way to commercializing its product, it first needs to overcome technical headwinds like coating thicker cathode electrodes while maintaining their quality, optimizing cathode microstructure and maintaining a good catholyte interface with active material. The progress made in 2023 will lay a strong foundation for the company’s performance in the subsequent years.



Escalating expenses remain a major challenge for this company and the trend is likely to have continued in the quarter to be reported. In its last quarterly release, the company’s operational expenses (comprising G&A and R&D costs) totaled $113.4 million, up from $67.1 million in the corresponding quarter of 2021.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for QuantumScape for the to-be-reported quarter as it does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: QuantumScape has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate of loss is in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



Zacks Rank: It carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Let’s take a look at some players from the auto space that, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat for the quarter to be reported:



Allison Transmission Holdings ALSN will release first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 27. The company has an Earnings ESP of +8.84% and a Zacks Rank #3.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Allison’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $1.51 per share and $709.76 million, respectively. ALSN surpassed earnings estimates in three out of the trailing four quarters and missed in one in fiscal year 2022, the average surprise being 10.43%.



Autoliv ALV will release first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 28. The company has an Earnings ESP of +2.82%.



ALV currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Autoliv’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $1.42 per share and $2.42 billion, respectively. ALV surpassed earnings estimates in three out of the trailing four quarters and missed in one in fiscal year 2022, the average surprise being 26.93%.



Gentex GNTX will release first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 28. The company has an Earnings ESP of +2.63% and a Zacks Rank #3.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gentex’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at 38 cents per share and $536.45 million, respectively. GNTX surpassed earnings estimates in one out of the trailing four quarters while missing in the remaining three in fiscal year 2022, the average negative surprise being 6.48%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.