QuantumScape (QS) Price Target Increased by 8.31% to 6.65

The average one-year price target for QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) has been revised to 6.65 / share. This is an increase of 8.31% from the prior estimate of 6.14 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.02 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.11% from the latest reported closing price of 6.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 538 funds or institutions reporting positions in QuantumScape. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 5.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QS is 0.23%, a decrease of 8.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.35% to 144,293K shares. The put/call ratio of QS is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capricorn Investment Group holds 14,795K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,842K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,963K shares, representing an increase of 19.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QS by 7.41% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,116K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,271K shares, representing an increase of 22.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QS by 13.62% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,151K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,666K shares, representing an increase of 9.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QS by 0.74% over the last quarter.

KPCB XIV Associates holds 5,071K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QuantumScape Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

