QuantumScape in 2024: Is This the Year It Starts Making Money? 3 Ways It Could Happen

In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down the three main ways QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) could bring its batteries out of the lab and start commercial operations. One is very high risk but also high reward, while the other two offer varying ways to reduce the risk, but also reduce the potential profits. Stocks discussed include Volkswagen (OTC: VWAGY), Toyota (NYSE: TM), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and Panasonic (OTC: PCRFY).

*Stock prices used were from the morning of Dec. 19, 2023. The video was published on Dec 23, 2023.

Jason Hall has positions in QuantumScape. Tyler Crowe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla and Volkswagen Ag. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.