QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest market close, QuantumScape Corporation (QS) reached $6.03, with a +1.17% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.58%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 19.35% over the last month, not keeping up with the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 7.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.94%.

The upcoming earnings release of QuantumScape Corporation will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.20, signifying a 16.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for QuantumScape Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.96% higher. QuantumScape Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 138, positioning it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

