QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The latest trading session saw QuantumScape Corporation (QS) ending at $6.37, denoting a -0.93% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.43% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.71%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 9.05% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 4.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.1%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of QuantumScape Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.25, signifying a 7.41% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for QuantumScape Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, QuantumScape Corporation holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, placing it within the bottom 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.