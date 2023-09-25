QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) closed the most recent trading day at $6.39, moving -0.62% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.45%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 6.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 3.9%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.38%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from QuantumScape Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect QuantumScape Corporation to post earnings of -$0.25 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.41%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for QuantumScape Corporation should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.08% lower. QuantumScape Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.