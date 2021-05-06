QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, QuantumScape Corporation (QS) closed at $30.98, marking a -5.78% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.82%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 30.62% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 3.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.31% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from QS as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 11, 2021.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for QS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. QS is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

