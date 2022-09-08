QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) closed at $10.44 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.19% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.66%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 17.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 3.89%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.79%.

QuantumScape Corporation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect QuantumScape Corporation to post earnings of -$0.25 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.79%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for QuantumScape Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. QuantumScape Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.