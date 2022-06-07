QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) closed at $11.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.83% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.95%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 5.11% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 7.9% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.1% in that time.

QuantumScape Corporation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect QuantumScape Corporation to post earnings of -$0.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 56.82%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for QuantumScape Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. QuantumScape Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.