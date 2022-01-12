QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) closed the most recent trading day at $20.94, moving -1.69% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 10.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 2.74%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.12%.

QuantumScape Corporation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for QuantumScape Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. QuantumScape Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

