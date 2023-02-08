QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Stock Moves -0.87%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, QuantumScape Corporation (QS) closed at $9.09, marking a -0.87% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 37.69% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 29.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 7% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from QuantumScape Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 15, 2023. On that day, QuantumScape Corporation is projected to report earnings of -$0.26 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 62.5%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for QuantumScape Corporation should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.59% lower. QuantumScape Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.