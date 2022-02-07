QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) closed at $16.38 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.24% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 21.85% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 16.74% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.01% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from QuantumScape Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 16, 2022.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for QuantumScape Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. QuantumScape Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

