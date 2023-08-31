QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) closed the most recent trading day at $7.14, moving -0.14% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.48%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 35.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 4.21%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.25%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from QuantumScape Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, QuantumScape Corporation is projected to report earnings of -$0.25 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.41%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for QuantumScape Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.08% lower. QuantumScape Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

