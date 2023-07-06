QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) closed at $8.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.12% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.79% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.71%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 17.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 37.07%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.16%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from QuantumScape Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect QuantumScape Corporation to post earnings of -$0.22 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for QuantumScape Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. QuantumScape Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.