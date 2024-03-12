QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with QuantumScape Corporation (QS) standing at $5.97, reflecting a -1.16% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.61%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.54%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 23.35% over the last month, not keeping up with the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 0.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of QuantumScape Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, QuantumScape Corporation is projected to report earnings of -$0.20 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 16.67%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for QuantumScape Corporation. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.96% higher within the past month. At present, QuantumScape Corporation boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

