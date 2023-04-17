QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, QuantumScape Corporation (QS) closed at $8, marking a +1.91% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.33% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.92%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 4.95% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 11.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.67% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from QuantumScape Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 26, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.23, down 9.52% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for QuantumScape Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. QuantumScape Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

