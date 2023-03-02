QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) closed at $8.88 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.79% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.98%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 0.8% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 1.79% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 3.91% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from QuantumScape Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect QuantumScape Corporation to post earnings of -$0.23 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.52%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for QuantumScape Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.98% higher within the past month. QuantumScape Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

