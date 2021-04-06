QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) closed at $49.37 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.14% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 11.06% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 9.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.26% in that time.

QS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for QS should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. QS currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

