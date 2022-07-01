QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, QuantumScape Corporation (QS) closed at $8.67, marking a +0.93% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.4%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 29.82% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 9.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.3% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from QuantumScape Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.17, up 61.36% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for QuantumScape Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. QuantumScape Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

