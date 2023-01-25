QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) closed the most recent trading day at $7.89, moving +0.25% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 51.93% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 8.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.57% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from QuantumScape Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.26, down 62.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for QuantumScape Corporation should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. QuantumScape Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

