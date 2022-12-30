QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) closed at $5.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.71% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 24.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 17.03%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.59%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from QuantumScape Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect QuantumScape Corporation to post earnings of -$0.26 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 62.5%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for QuantumScape Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. QuantumScape Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, which puts it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.