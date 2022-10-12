QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) closed at $8.18 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.36% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 27.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 21.49%, while the S&P 500 lost 11.67%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from QuantumScape Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, QuantumScape Corporation is projected to report earnings of -$0.23 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 20.69%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for QuantumScape Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. QuantumScape Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow QS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



