QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, QuantumScape Corporation (QS) closed at $27.36, marking a +0.92% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 11.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 8.28%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.91%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from QS as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for QS should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. QS is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.