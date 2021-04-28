QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, QuantumScape Corporation (QS) closed at $37.82, marking a +0.69% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 14.77% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 6.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.45% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from QS as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for QS should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. QS currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

