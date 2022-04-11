QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, QuantumScape Corporation (QS) closed at $17.96, marking a +0.06% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.69% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 20.47% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 13.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.88% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from QuantumScape Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for QuantumScape Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. QuantumScape Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 228, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

