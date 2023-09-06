QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) closed at $7 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.7% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 14.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 1.4%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.58%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from QuantumScape Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect QuantumScape Corporation to post earnings of -$0.25 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.41%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for QuantumScape Corporation should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.08% lower within the past month. QuantumScape Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.