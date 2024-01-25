QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw QuantumScape Corporation (QS) ending at $6.65, denoting no adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.19%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 8.53% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its loss of 7.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.48%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of QuantumScape Corporation in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.23, up 8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for QuantumScape Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, QuantumScape Corporation boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

