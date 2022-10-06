QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) closed at $9.15 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.08% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 11.57% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 9.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.51% in that time.

QuantumScape Corporation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, QuantumScape Corporation is projected to report earnings of -$0.23 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 20.69%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for QuantumScape Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. QuantumScape Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

