QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, QuantumScape Corporation (QS) closed at $16.89, marking a -1.05% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 9.35% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 2.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.67% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from QuantumScape Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for QuantumScape Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 43.64% lower within the past month. QuantumScape Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

