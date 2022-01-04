QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) closed at $22.97 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.08% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 6.45% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 9.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.76% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from QuantumScape Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for QuantumScape Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. QuantumScape Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

