QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, QuantumScape Corporation (QS) reached $5.75, with a -1.2% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.42%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 5.98% over the last month, not keeping up with the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 0.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.67%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of QuantumScape Corporation in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect QuantumScape Corporation to post earnings of -$0.20 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 16.67%.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for QuantumScape Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. QuantumScape Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 154, this industry ranks in the bottom 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.