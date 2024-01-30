QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, QuantumScape Corporation (QS) reached $7.04, with a -1.95% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.35%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.76%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 3.31% over the last month, surpassing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 10.26% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 3.36%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of QuantumScape Corporation in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.23, signifying an 8% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for QuantumScape Corporation. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. QuantumScape Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, finds itself in the top 44% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

