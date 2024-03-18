QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) closed the most recent trading day at $5.70, moving +0.18% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.82%.

The company's stock has dropped by 18.71% in the past month, falling short of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 5.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.76%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of QuantumScape Corporation in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.20, signifying a 16.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for QuantumScape Corporation. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 3.96% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, QuantumScape Corporation possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow QS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

