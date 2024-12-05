Quantumscape call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Quantumscape (QS) with 50,633 calls trading, 4x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 9 points to 69.62%. 12/6 weekly 5.5 calls and 12/6 weekly 6 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 10,700 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.11. Earnings are expected on February 12th.

