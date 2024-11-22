Quantumscape call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Quantumscape (QS) with 16,440 calls trading, 1.2x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 2 points to 69.27%. Dec-24 6 calls and 11/22 weekly 5.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 7,200 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.08. Earnings are expected on February 12th.
