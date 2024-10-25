Quantumscape call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Quantumscape (QS) with 22,082 calls trading, 5x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 3 points to 74.03%. Nov-24 7 calls and 10/25 weekly 7 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 7,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.22. Earnings are expected on February 12th.

