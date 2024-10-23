Bullish option flow detected in Quantumscape (QS) with 7,817 calls trading, 1.5x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 73.25%. 10/25 weekly 5.5 calls and 10/25 weekly 5 puts are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 1,700 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.26. Earnings are expected on October 23rd.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on QS:
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, October 21 – October 25, 2024
- QS Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- Quantumscape call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- Swedish battery maker Northvolt to cut 1,600 jobs amid automotive headwinds
- Election 2024: Where To Put Your Money Ahead of the Vote
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.