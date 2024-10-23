Quantumscape call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Quantumscape (QS) with 7,817 calls trading, 1.5x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 73.25%. 10/25 weekly 5.5 calls and 10/25 weekly 5 puts are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 1,700 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.26. Earnings are expected on October 23rd.

