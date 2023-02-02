QuantumScape Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for QS

In trading on Thursday, shares of QuantumScape Corp (Symbol: QS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.72, changing hands as high as $10.31 per share. QuantumScape Corp shares are currently trading up about 14.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, QS's low point in its 52 week range is $5.11 per share, with $22.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.04.
Also see: FR Dividend Growth Rate
CGNT Insider Buying
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CCAI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.