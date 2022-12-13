QuantumScape and SolidPower Stocks Down More Than 70%: What Investors Should Know Now

Solid Power (NASDAQ: SLDP) and QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) went public to raise the money to advance solid state battery technology. Yet over the past year, investor exuberance (and patience) has evaporated, and their stocks have crashed. Hard. In this video, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall breaks the two companies down, and explains why there's potential, but a lot of risk at this stage from the two cash-burning start-ups.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 6 2022. The video was published on Dec. 13, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than QuantumScape

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and QuantumScape wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

Jason Hall has positions in QuantumScape and Solid Power. Jeff Santoro has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.