QuantumScape: A Difficult Road Ahead

Forecasting future financial results is a difficult task for stock analysts. It's one thing to try to predict when a fast-growing company with high levels of revenue will turn profitable – but it's an even harder effort to forecast both revenues and profits.

One of the most popular pre-revenue companies today is QuantumScape (QS). The company is a development stage company hoping to create the leading solid-state lithium-metal battery primarily for vehicle use.

Lithium-ion is heavier and contains a liquid electrolyte. Solid-state vehicle batteries would appear to be more stable, safer, and carry a much higher density. A higher density essentially means longer battery life and faster charging times. QS hopes that one day an electric vehicle will be able to drive across Montana on a single charge.

I am bearish on QS as I believe the uncertainty in revenues and profits will persist for many years, creating a risky investment premise. (See Analysts' Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Volkswagen Partnership

Over the last eight years, Volkswagen (VWAGY) has invested or committed to invest a total of more than $300 million in QS. It has established a 50-50 joint venture to enable an industrial level of production for QS solid-state batteries. As 50-50 partners in the joint venture with Volkswagen, QS expects to share equally in the revenue and profit from the joint venture.

Over the course of the relationship, Volkswagen has successfully tested multiple generations of the company's single-layer, laboratory cells at industry-accepted automotive rates of power (power is the rate at which a battery can be charged and discharged).

While Volkswagen will be the first to commercialize vehicles using QS battery technology, this joint venture does not limit QS from working in parallel with other automotive companies eventually.

There Are Multiple Competitors

QS isn't the only company trying to create a solid-state lithium battery. The company's investor presentation lists six other companies trying to develop products in this space. In 2021, Fisker (FSR) abandoned plans to build a solid-state battery even though they were 90% complete.

This is positive and negative for QS because although one competitor is eliminated, it reiterates how difficult the task is. QS claims to have more advanced and differentiated technology than the competition, which may be true, but a lot can change in the next 2-3 years.

Recent Financial Results

During the third quarter of 2021, the company generated no revenues and had an operating loss of $53.8 million. QS has approximately $1.5 billion in cash and short-term investments on the balance sheet with no material debt. The high cash balance is the result of its SPAC transaction, and other equity raises.

The burn rate may be around $300 million this year and probably in a similar range going forward. If a large-scale buildout of manufacturing capacity commences, then the burn rate could be substantially higher.

After third-quarter earnings were released, the company released results from Mobile Power Solutions. This third-party testing company showed that its solid-state batteries may be effective in the real world and can operate with minimal degradation. This research suggests that QuantumScape's solid-state batteries would be lighter, offer greater range, and charge faster than the lithium-ion batteries used in most electric vehicles today.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, QuantumScape has a Hold consensus rating, based on one Buy and three Holds assigned in the past three months. At $35.50, the average QuantumScape price target implies 58.8% upside potential.

Conclusion

I am bearish on QS due to the high risk of failure and the inability to make reasonable revenue projections. This is one of those situations where we can root for the company's success in order to make EV cars more efficient and affordable in the future.

Yet, the uncertainty in product development and the distant timeline for commercialization combined with a high cash burn rate does not make for a good investment at this time.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Tom Kerr did not own shares of any stocks mentioned above.

