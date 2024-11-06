QuantumPharm Partners with Sinar Mas for AI Expansion

QuantumPharm, Inc. (HK:2228) has released an update.

QuantumPharm Inc. has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Indonesia’s PT Sinar Mas Multiartha to form a strategic partnership focused on artificial intelligence and automation in Southeast Asia. This collaboration aims to leverage QuantumPharm’s expertise in AI and robotics and Sinar Mas’s robust industry presence to expand business operations and diversify revenue streams. The partnership represents a significant opportunity for growth and innovation in the life sciences and material sciences sectors.

