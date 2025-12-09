Quantum Stocks Poised for a Fresh Breakout (IONQ, QBTS, RGTI)

Momentum is returning to the quantum computing sector.

Last week, I highlighted here that after spending nearly a month building solid bases, IonQ (IONQ), D-Wave Quantum (QBTS), and Rigetti (RGTI) all staged meaningful breakouts.

Those moves were the first signs that momentum was returning to the quantum computing group after a difficult stretch in October and November. Since then, the action has strengthened even further. Rather than giving back those gains, all three stocks have drifted sideways into tight, well defined bull flag formations—exactly the type of continuation pattern that often precedes another upside move.

Strong stocks tend to rally hard, pause, compress in volatility, and then resume their prior trend once the consolidation resolves. The tightening we are seeing now across the quantum group suggests that the initial breakouts were not one-off spikes but the early phase of a potentially larger advance.

Below, I walk through each chart, describe the continuation structure that has emerged over the past several days, and outline the specific buy triggers that would confirm the next leg higher.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IonQ Stock Forms a Textbook Bull Flag

IonQ’s surge last week pushed the stock decisively out of its base, and the price action since that breakout has been very constructive. Rather than falling back into the prior range, IONQ has traded sideways in a tight consolidation. The contraction in daily ranges during the consolidation suggests typical bull flag behavior, where short-term selling pressure is absorbed without threatening the broader trend.

A breakout above $55 would confirm the continuation of the original move and likely invite another wave of momentum buying. A close above that level, supported by increasing volume, would reinforce the signal and I would not be surprised if there was a sharp rally. Alternatively, if the stock fails to hold support at $52.60 the setup would be invalidated, but for now the structure remains intact and constructive.



Image Source: TradingView

Shares of D-Wave Quantum Carve out Tight Continuation Pattern

D-Wave’s breakout last week was among the strongest in the group, and the stock has since formed a tightly compressed bull flag with rising support underneath it. The price repeatedly found buyers during the consolidation, creating a subtle upward tilt that reflects persistent demand. The stock has refused to give back any meaningful portion of the earlier breakout, which is exactly the type of follow through that separates durable moves from temporary spikes.

A move through $28.70 would complete the flag and signal that the next phase of the trend is underway. If that level is taken out on a closing basis, especially with a noticeable pickup in volume, the odds of a sustained continuation increase materially. Until then, the stock remains in a healthy holding pattern, digesting its recent gains while maintaining a clear upward bias. However, if it loses support at $27, investors should be weary and wait for another opportunity.



Image Source: TradingView

Rigetti Computing Shares Retest Breakout Level

Rigetti also broke out last week after nearly a month of base building, and its behavior has been constructive since. The stock has taken a slightly different path than the other two, forming more of a bullish wedge than a clean sideways consolidation.

Nonetheless, volatility has compressed, and each small dip has found ready support, signaling that early breakout buyers are not rushing to exit the trade.

A push above $26.60 would signal that the breakout, and likely lead into a price advance. As with the others, a breakdown below support at $27.15 would invalidate the immediate setup.



Image Source: TradingView

Should Investors Buy Shares in QBTS, IONQ and RGTI?

Last week’s breakouts in IONQ, QBTS, and RGTI marked the end of a deep correction and month-long basing period and the start of renewed momentum across the quantum computing sector. The subsequent action has only reinforced that view. All three names are now trading in bullish continuation patterns that reflect controlled pullbacks, steady accumulation, and the type of volatility compression that often precedes decisive moves.

The buy triggers are clear, and the technical structures remain well-defined. If these stocks break out from their flags, they may be setting up for the next meaningful leg higher.

