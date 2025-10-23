Quantum Stocks Have Sold Off: Buy the Dip?

(0:30) - Is Now The Time To Invest Into Quantum Computing Stocks?

Welcome to Episode #462 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds, and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey talked with Ethan Feller, Zacks Stock Strategist, about the red-hot quantum computing stocks, including a “secret” quantum stock that is about to go public via SPAC.

The quantum stocks have been some of the best performing stocks over the last year but in the last 2 weeks, they have sold off, with some dropping as much as 25%.

However, this podcast was recorded before the Wall Street Journal reported that some of the quantum computing companies were in talks with the US Commerce Department for the federal government to take a stake in these companies.

YahooFinance is now reporting that that is NOT the case. Either way, there’s a lot of rumors swirling about the quantum stocks that are moving the shares.

Yet, the quantum stocks still remain off of recent highs.

Is this a buying opportunity?

3 Quantum Computing Stocks on Sale

Ion Q, Inc. IONQ

IonQ is a quantum computing and software company with a market cap of $16.4 billion. It is expected to grow revenue by 115% this year to $92.6 million from $43 million in 2024.

However, earnings are not yet positive. IonQ is expected to lose $0.97 a share in 2025. 2026 looks weaker, with the Zacks Consensus at a loss of $1.25. That’s an earnings decline of 28.9%.

Shares of IonQ are down 20.6% in the last month and remain volatile given all the rumors about the federal government.

Is this a buying opportunity in IonQ?

D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS

D-Wave Quantum sells quantum computing solutions and has a market cap of $9.3 billion.

Sales are expected to jump 181% in 2025 to $24.9 million from $8.8 million in 2024. But D-Wave Quantum is also not earnings positive. The Zacks Consensus expects a loss of $0.24 in 2025 and a loss of $0.23 in 2026.

Shares of D-Wave Quantum are down 23.2% over the last 5 trading sessions, even as it rides the roller coaster of rumors about the federal government taking a stake.

Is this a buying opportunity in D-Wave Quantum?

Rigetti Computing, Inc. RGTI

Rigetti Computing makes superconducting integrated circuits used for quantum computing. It has a market cap of $11.7 billion.

It’s the only company of the three which is expected to see declining sales this year, down 19.7% to $8.7 million from $10.8 million in 2024. But the Zacks Consensus is looking for a rebound in 2026, up 166.4%, to $23.1 million.

Earnings are expected to remain negative, however. Rigetti is expected to see a loss of $0.09 in 2025 and a loss of $0.17 in 2026.

Shares of Rigetti are down 18.1% over the last 5 sessions. Year-to-date, Rigetti is still up 157.3%. It, too, has seen big swings on the report that the federal government may take a stake in the quantum computing companies.

Is this a buying opportunity in Rigetti?

A New Quantum Computing Stock Coming to Market?

Ethan and Tracey also discuss a SPAC that is expected to come to market shortly as a quantum computing company.

What is that company? Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

