Quantum Stocks: February 2026 Outlook After January's Sell-Off

In January 2026, the quantum computing sector resumed one of its familiar rhythms — volatility. Pure-play names like IonQ IONQ, Rigetti Computing RGTI and D-Wave Quantum QBTS, which captured investor imagination with rapid gains in 2024–2025, witnessed significant sell-offs in the month. Particularly, late in January, all three slid substantially amid broader tech market jitters and risk-off sentiment as markets grappled with interest-rate uncertainty and geopolitical strains.

In January, altogether, IONQ dipped 10.9% while RGTI and QBTS plunged 18% and 18.9%, respectively.

Quantum Computing Stocks' January Decline



Risk-Off Sentiment Hits High-Beta Quantum in January

The January sell-off in quantum stocks was largely due to continued uncertainty around interest rates, as the U.S. Federal Reserve and other major central banks signaled that rate cuts would be slower and more dependent on incoming economic data. Elevated real yields reduced the attractiveness of long-duration assets, disproportionately pressuring speculative, pre-profit technologies such as quantum computing, whose valuations depend heavily on distant future cash flows.

At the same time, geopolitical tensions, in the form of ongoing conflicts, renewed trade and tariff pressures and tighter controls on advanced technologies, raised concerns around supply chains, capital spending and international collaboration. In response, investors rotated toward defensive sectors and companies with clearer near-term earnings visibility, while high-risk innovation stocks experienced profit-taking and valuation compression. For quantum pure plays, whose valuations are tied more to future technological breakthroughs than current revenues, this macro backdrop amplified volatility and deepened January’s losses.

February Outlook: Selective Stabilization Awaits

For February 2026, the picture is expected to show selective stabilization rather than a broad-based rebound for quantum computing stocks. Market researchers indicate that while macro pressures remain largely unchanged, stock-specific developments are beginning to matter more.

IonQ’s late-January announcement of the $1.8 billion SkyWater acquisition briefly supported sentiment, with analysts expecting that vertical integration and stronger exposure to government and defense contracts could improve long-term execution visibility, even as near-term profitability risks persist. Based on short-term price targets offered by 12 analysts, the average price target for IonQ represents an increase of 74.61% from the last closing price of $43.24. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



D-Wave has also witnessed incremental positives entering February, supported by recently disclosed $30 million in commercial and academic contracts and growing enterprise traction for its Advantage2 system, which helped its shares stabilize after January’s pullback. Based on short-term price targets offered by 14 analysts, the average price target represents an increase of 73.8% from the last closing price of $23.22. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.



Rigetti, by contrast, has entered February with fewer near-term catalysts, leaving its stock more exposed to macro sentiment. Public commentary continues to frame Rigetti primarily as a longer-duration technology development story, with progress tied to roadmap execution, system scaling and customer adoption rather than immediate revenue acceleration. Based on short-term price targets offered by 10 analysts, the average price target represents an increase of 103% from the last closing price of $19.85. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.



Conclusion

Valuations for quantum pure plays continue to be highly sensitive to interest-rate expectations and overall risk appetite, limiting upside potential unless macro conditions improve meaningfully. As a result, February 2026 is widely viewed as a consolidation phase, with scope for short-term, stock-specific relief rallies driven by company news, but no clear evidence yet of a sector-wide recovery from January’s losses or clearer monetary policy visibility. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

