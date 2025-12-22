Quantum Stocks 2026: Can IONQ & QBTS Follow NVDA's Playbook?

The global quantum computing market remains early-stage but is growing rapidly. Recent industry forecasts put total quantum computing revenues at around $1.08 billion in 2026, up from roughly $0.8 billion in 2025, with long-term projections to reach $16.3 billion by 2030 (Global Growth Insights report).

Sentiment around quantum computing has also begun to shift among influential technology leaders — an important signal for long-cycle capital markets. NVIDIA NVDA CEO Jensen Huang, whose company sits at the center of the AI infrastructure boom, has acknowledged that quantum computing is approaching an “inflection point,” while emphasizing that practical, large-scale impact will unfold gradually. His view reflects a growing industry consensus: quantum is advancing meaningfully and at an accelerating pace, but on a fundamentally different adoption curve than generative AI.

In this article, we focus on two pure-play quantum stocks — IonQ IONQ and D-Wave Quantum QBTS, which are widely viewed as potential beneficiaries as the sector matures further in 2026.

Billions in Public and Private Capital

Governments and Big Tech are backing quantum computing with real capital. Public sector commitments across the United States, EU, China and India run into billions of dollars, funding research, quantum infrastructure and workforce development — signaling long-term strategic alignment rather than speculative hype. In the United States, the Department of Energy’s Quantum Leadership Act of 2025 proposed $2.5 billion in funding for 2026–2030. China has committed around $15 billion to quantum initiatives under its national strategy (data by Quantum Canary). At the same time, India’s National Quantum Mission has allocated hundreds of millions of dollars to research, applications, talent development and its first full-stack quantum system.

Major corporations, including IBM IBM, Google, Microsoft, NVIDIA and JPMorgan, are actively investing in quantum research and commercial access. Of these, hyperscale cloud players can monetize quantum services before full fault-tolerant machines arrive.

Can Quantum Stocks Replicate NVIDIA’s Growth Now?

As speculation grows that quantum computing could mirror NVIDIA’s extraordinary growth, it is critical to separate long-term potential from near-term economic reality. Even if quantum ultimately follows a similar transformational path, the pace and mechanics will be very different.

NVIDIA’s rise was driven by immediate, mainstream demand for GPUs as generative AI moved rapidly from experimentation to enterprise deployment, translating directly into revenues, margin expansion and free cash flow growth. That demand created a self-reinforcing valuation cycle supported by real earnings momentum.

Quantum computing has not yet reached that phase, but momentum is building. Pure-play companies such as IonQ, D-Wave and Rigetti remain early-stage and volatile, with revenues still tied largely to research partnerships and pilot deployments. Growing government funding, enterprise experimentation and cloud-based access suggest quantum is progressing toward commercial relevance, on a longer, but increasingly visible, adoption curve than AI.



Investor Roadmap for 2026

Quantum computing remains a frontier technology with exponential long-term potential, but uncertain near-term monetization. Investors should clearly distinguish technological promise from market hype. A more prudent approach favors diversified exposure through large technology firms investing in quantum alongside profitable cloud, AI, and enterprise businesses, as highlighted by MarketWatch. Pure-play quantum stocks such as IonQ and D-Wave may offer asymmetric upside, but they carry elevated volatility and execution risk — similar to early-stage biotech or pre-scale AI companies, as noted by Investopedia. Ultimately, quantum investing requires a decade-long mindset, not quarterly expectations.

Quantum Pure-Plays with Momentum Into 2026

IONQ: It has been actively building both its technology and balance sheet ahead of 2026. In the third quarter of 2025, the company reported 222% year-over-year revenue growth, exceeded guidance and announced a world-record 99.99% two-qubit gate performance, advancing its path toward larger-scale fault-tolerant systems. IonQ also completed a $2.0 billion equity offering to support global expansion and created IonQ Federal to serve government and allied needs, while strategic acquisitions like Oxford Ionics and Vector Atomic bolster its full-stack platform. These developments underscore commercial traction and momentum into 2026.

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock is expected to report 2026 earnings growth of 65.8% on sales growth of 83.3%. Year to date, the stock has gained 16%. Based on short-term price targets by 12 analysts, the average price target for IONQ comes to $75.50, implying a 55.7% increase from the last close.



QBTS: It has shown momentum through accelerating business results and expanded offerings. In the third quarter of 2025, D-Wave reported 100% year-over-year revenue growth and a €10 million booking for its Advantage2 annealing system with a European partner, reflecting commercial demand in optimization and research applications. Its year-to-date revenues through the third quarter rose roughly 235% from 2024. Gross profit expanded substantially, while its cash balance reached a record of over $836 million, providing a strong runway for continued investment and scaling.

This Zacks Rank #3 stock is expected to report 2026 earnings growth of 7% on sales growth of 61.1%. Year to date, the stock has gained 219%. Based on short-term price targets by 14 analysts, the average price target for QBTS comes to $38.71, implying a 44.3% increase from the last close. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



