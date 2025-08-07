Quantum-Si's Q2 Loss In Line With Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Quantum-Si incorporated QSI reported second-quarter 2025 loss of 16 cents per share, which matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company had incurred a loss of 16 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Quantum-Si’s revenues increased 12.4% year over year to $0.59 million and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 61.12%. The weaker-than-expected performance led QSI stock to lose 4.86% on Wednesday.

QSI’s Q2 Results in Detail

Segment-wise, QSI’s Product revenues were $0.56 million, which decreased 4.5% year over year. QSI’s Service revenues were $0.03 million, which decreased 13.2% year over year.

Geographically, Quantum-Si’s revenues from the Domestic market accounted for $0.156 million, accounting for 26.4% of the total revenues in the second quarter, which decreased 13.3% year over year. International revenues accounted for $0.435 million, representing 73.6% of the total revenues, down 1.6% year over year.

Quantum-Si Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Quantum-Si Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Quantum-Si Incorporated Quote

For the second quarter, QSI posted a gross profit of $0.351 million, representing a decline of 0.8% from the year-ago quarter’s $0.354 million. QSI’s gross margin in the second quarter of 2025 was 59.4%, up 250 basis points year over year.

QSI’s non-GAAP operating expenses decreased to $0.237 million year over year from an operating expense of $0.244 million in the year-ago quarter. QSI’s GAAP operating expenses increased to $0.304 million year over year from a GAAP operating expense of $0.268 million in the year-ago quarter. QSI’s GAAP operating loss widened to $0.30 million year over year from a GAAP operating loss of $0.264 million in the year-ago quarter.

QSI’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Quantum-Si exited the reported quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $0.22 million compared with $0.37 million at the end of the prior quarter, with a total debt of $0.33 million as of June 30, 2025. The company’s net use of cash from operating cash flow was $0.46 million.

QSI 2025 Guidance

QSI revised its 2025 guidance. It now expects the adjusted operating expenses of less than or equal to $98 million from the previously guided mark of $103 million or less.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Quantum-Si’s 2025 revenues is pegged at $5.7 million, indicating a year-over-year rise of 85.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for QSI’s 2025 bottom line is pegged at a loss of 62 cents, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 6%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

QSI currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Alkami Technology ALKT, Arista Networks ANET and Amphenol APH are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector. While ANET and ALKT carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each, APH sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Alkami Technology shares have lost 41.7% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alkami Technology’s full-year 2025 earnings is pegged at 15 cents per share, up by 2 cents over the past 30 days, implying growth of 51.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Arista Networks shares have lost 25.8% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANET’s full-year fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at 65 cents per share, up by a penny in the past 30 days, indicating year-over-year growth of 13.66%.

Amphenol shares have gained 57.7% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Amphenol’s full-year 2025 earnings has been revised upward to $2.69 per share in the past seven days, indicating year-over-year growth of 42.33%.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alkami Technology, Inc. (ALKT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.