Quantum-Si price target raised to $5.50 from $4 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth raised the firm’s price target on Quantum-Si (QSI) to $5.50 from $4 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company hosted an investor day to unveil its new and enhanced protein sequencing technology as well as discuss its go-to-market strategy, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Quantum-Si’s new sequencing platform “could be a game-changer.” Proteus could help to significantly deepen and broaden market penetration beyond academic institutions to government and pharma sectors, who may be able to utilize the technology for applications, such as translational medicine, drug discovery, and diagnostics, contends H.C. Wainwright.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.